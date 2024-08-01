Man charged with murdering woman found dead at temporary accommodation flat

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Wayne Bond was charged yesterday with the murder of 31-year-old Rebecca Simkin, from Stafford.

Her body was found at Eagle House - a property managed by Midland Heart which offers temporary accommodation for those who find themselves homeless between the ages of 18 and 64 - on Newport Road, Stafford, at around 10.30am on Monday.

Staffordshire Police has now charged the 44-year-old from Stafford with her murder.

Rebecca Simkin

He is due to appear at Newcastle-under-Lyme Magistrates Court today.

On Thursday, a statement from Midland Heart said staff were supporting people living and working at the residence.

Police at the scene on Newport Road on Thursday

The housing association's spokesperson said: "On Monday morning we became aware of an issue in a tenant’s apartment at Eagle House.

"We immediately called the police and are supporting them as they investigate. Since then we have made sure additional support was made available to tenants and colleagues at Eagle House.

“We also send our thoughts and sympathies to the victim’s family and friends.”