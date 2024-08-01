Man banned from owning a dog amid animal cruelty charges in Kidderminster

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Jamie Cook, of Hurcott Road, Kidderminster has been charged with two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal (dog), relating to one dog.

He is further accused of criminal damage to a vehicle and assault of an emergency worker.

It comes after an incident in Kidderminster on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old has been bailed with conditions, including not to own or keep another dog, to appear before Worcester Magistrates Court on October 10.