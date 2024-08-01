Driver 'threatened' in attempted carjacking on Oldbury roundabout

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police were called to the incident on Birchley Island, off Wolverhampton Road, in Oldbury on Tuesday.

A man allegedly tried to open the door of a vehicle and then threatened the driver to get out but he was able to drive away.

Shortly after, a 45-year-old man was arrested nearby, West Midlands Police said.

Akhtar Khan, of no fixed abode, has since been charged with attempted robbery and remanded in custody to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday.