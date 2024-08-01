Watch: Dangerous vapes and tobacco worth more than £120,000 seized in Sandwell

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A number of people without work permits were also present at some of the shops.

Some of the goods were hidden using sophisticated methods including behind a false wall, a bathroom mirror and beneath an adapted shelving unit. They were also secured with an electro-magnetic system.

The discovery of the items was made Sandwell Council’s Trading Standards officers as part of ongoing efforts to remove and seize illegal items from the market.

On July 17 as part of Operation CeCe the team in partnership with the Modern Slavery Team, General Licensing Department and West Midlands Police carried out three raids at different sites in an intelligence-led operation.