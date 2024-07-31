Three men jailed for brutal kidnap and assault of Smethwick man

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The man, in his 40s, was bundled into a Seat Leon by three men in the early hours of November 25 and driven to a banqueting suite in Smethwick.

The man was held there for several hours where he was stripped naked, repeatedly assaulted, burnt with cigarettes and beaten with a metal pole – all over an alleged debt.

He was finally released and an investigation was launched.

Left to right: Mohammed Jamil, Mohammed Saad, and Idris Ahmed.

In January, officers from West Midlands Police carried out warrants at the banqueting suite in Smethwick and Walsall where two suspects were arrested, leading to a third arrest five days later.

On Friday, Mohammed Jamil, aged 39 of no fixed address, and Mohammed Saadh, aged 23 of Chipperfield Road, Birmingham, were jailed for five years and three months each. Idris Ahmed, aged 28 of Wellington Street, Smethwick, was jailed for four years and six months.

All three pleaded guilty to kidnap at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Detective Sergeant Craig Ryder from the Major Crime Team, said: “This was an exceptionally brutal attack which left the victim with nasty injuries, from which he has fortunately recovered, although the mental scars will last much longer.

“I hope the conviction of his assailants brings some closure to his ordeal.”