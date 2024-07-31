Jailed: Cocaine driver who hit speeds of 70mph around residential streets during police chase

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Nawaz Hassan was high on cocaine when police officers spotted him driving erratically just after midnight on September 18 last year.

He ignored the blue lights and led chasing officers on a high speed pursuit through Bearwood, Smethwick, Oldbury and Halesowen.

Wolverhampton Crown Court was shown ten minutes of the pursuit from the chasing police car's camera.

Hassan can be seen hitting speeds of over 70mph in residential streets and driving the wrong way down Bearwood High Street.