Jailed: Cocaine driver who hit speeds of 70mph around residential streets during police chase
A 21-year-old who "drove like a maniac" whilst being chased by the police around Black Country streets for over half an hour until his tyres deflated, has been jailed.
Plus
By Adam Smith
Published
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Nawaz Hassan was high on cocaine when police officers spotted him driving erratically just after midnight on September 18 last year.
He ignored the blue lights and led chasing officers on a high speed pursuit through Bearwood, Smethwick, Oldbury and Halesowen.
Wolverhampton Crown Court was shown ten minutes of the pursuit from the chasing police car's camera.
Hassan can be seen hitting speeds of over 70mph in residential streets and driving the wrong way down Bearwood High Street.