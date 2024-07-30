Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after three pedestrians injured in suspected hit and run

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

On Saturday just before 2.30pm, a Nissan Qashqai mounted the pavement in Burton Wood Drive, Handsworth and struck a teenage boy and girl causing severe cuts and bruising, and leaving a 20-year-old woman with a broken leg.

The boy had been on a pushbike and was flung in the air with the bike landing on a fence. Police say they were lucky to have not been seriously injured.

Despite the vehicle being driven off, officers from West Midlands Police arrested a 50-year-old man this morning.

Burton Wood Drive, Handsworth. Picture: Google

He remains in custody for questioning.

Police are continuing their enquiries and ask anyone who saw what happened or has any information to contact them via Live Chat on their website quoting crime reference 20/708072/24.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.