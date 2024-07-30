Jailed: Wolverhampton man who filmed lone women on buses while touching himself

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Samuel Howl, of Merrick Road, would sit next to lone women on buses and commit the vile acts whilst filming them on his mobile phone.

Three women reported the 27-year-old and he was charged with three counts of outraging public decency in June last year.

Samuel Howl

When police searched his phone they found 'over a hundred' similar offences.

He was set for trial but changed his plea to guilty and was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court on July 23.

Howl will serve seven months for each offence to run consecutively totalling 21 months. He will also be placed on the Sex Offender Register for 10 years.

PC Nathan Lawrence, from the Public Protection Unit at West Midlands Police, said: "When we examined Howl’s mobile phone, we found evidence of over a hundred similar offences, so clearly this was a repeated pattern of behaviour which could have escalated into more serious offending.

“These three women came forward helping secure this conviction and I thank them for their bravery.

“There are clearly other women who have been subjected to Howl’s indecency and I hope this also gives them a sense of justice.”