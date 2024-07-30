Do you recognise this man? Police appeal after man exposes himself in Walsall

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

One of the incidents took place on Green Lane in Walsall Wood shortly after 12pm on May 21 where a man is said to have exposed himself to a woman.

Then shortly after, at around 1pm on the same day, a man exposed himself to another woman on the canal towpath on Pelsall Road, Brownhills.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We realise the images aren’t the clearest but if you recognise him please contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101, quoting crime reference numbers 20/517749/24 and 20/517284/24."

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.