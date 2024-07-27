Nine new PSCOs join West Midlands Police

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The officers were joined by friends and family at a passing out parade at Tally Ho! on Friday after completing an intensive six-week training programme.

The new recruits will begin postings on Birmingham, Dudley, Sandwell and Coventry local police areas where they will get further coaching and mentoring.

Inspector Hanif Ullah, who leads the PCSO training, said: “Having seen the officers progress in their training in just a few weeks I have no doubt they have a great career ahead of them and will be a credit to the teams they join and the communities they cover.”

The new recruits

The next cohort of PCSOs will graduate in October as the force looks to recruit 96 new PCSOS before March next year.

Inspector Ullah added: “PCSOs help build trust and confidence in our communities and play an important role in preventing crime through their intervention work with young people.

“If you know someone who you think would be ideal for the role then please encourage them to apply to join us!”

Applications can be made at here.