Meet the West Midlands Police officer and his trusty spaniel who have been deployed to Paris to assist with the Olympic Games

Police Dog Minnie and her handler Sergeant Chris Roberts had been making checks in the athletes' village and sports venues ahead of the opening of the games that took place on Friday night.

PD Minnie and her handler Sgt Chris Roberts

Sergeant Roberts and the seven-year-old Springer Spaniel are said to have a 'great bond' after working together since Minnie qualified in 2018.

Sergeant Roberts, who works as part of the force's dog unit, said: "PD Minnie is a superstar. She is our smallest operational police dog, but don’t let that fool you. She is a fantastic search dog and has had some great successes over the years.

All the dogs involved were invited to the British Embassy to visit the staff and the Ambassador

"It’s an honour to be working with her at the Paris Olympics. Since Minnie qualified we have worked on some really high-profile events such as the NATO summit in 2019, D-Day 75th Anniversary event and the Commonwealth Games.

"It’s truly an honour to represent the force and the country in supporting the security operation."

At the end of the pre-Olympic search deployments, all the dogs involved were invited to the British Embassy to visit the staff and the ambassador, who extended their thanks to all handlers and the dogs for their efforts and commitments in representing British policing.