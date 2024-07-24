Express & Star
'There was blood everywhere': Woman and 14-year-old boy seriously injured in dog attack

A dog has been seized after it bit a woman and a teenage boy, inflicting 'serious' injuries.

By Daniel Coles
Police were called to a home on Haywharf Road, Pensnett, at around 11am this morning, July 23, after receiving reports of a dog attacking two people on the street.

The victims - a woman in her 40s and a 14-year-old boy, were dealt 'serious' injuries to their arms, but were said to not be life threatening or life changing.

In images and a video provided to the Express & Star, a large dark-coloured dog can bee seen being contained by two police officers using collared rods, and a third officer with a riot shield provided support from behind.

The dog was then loaded into the back of police van.

It is unclear what breed the dog it is.

