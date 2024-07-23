'Both victims needed hospital treatment' West Midlands Police release appeal after Wolverhampton assault

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The appeal was released today, July 23, after an assault in which a man and a woman were kicked and punched in Woden Road, Wolverhampton, at around 1.15am on Sunday, June 23.

Both victims needed hospital treatment but are now thankfully recovering from their physical injuries at home and the police want to trace those responsible.

It went on to say that if anyone can help, call 101 or message via Live Chat on their website quoting crime reference 20/530089/24.

Image: West Midlands Police

It also said if anyone wants to pass on information, but not say who they are, they can speak anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

