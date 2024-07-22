'You may hide it but we will find it': £100,000 worth of illegal vapes and cigarettes seized

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Since January 1, Trading Standards officers at Sandwell Council have seized around 3,200 vapes, 127,300 cigarettes and 23 pouches of shisha in the borough – with a total retail value of more than £100,000.

West Midlands Police has joined forces with the council officers to identify shops in the area that are selling the counterfeit products and take action to stop their illegal activity.

Police dogs joined in on the action to seize illegal vapes in Sandwell

As part of the crackdown, they have carried out intelligence-based inspections and ordered for stores to be closed.

Police said shop owners who choose to sell illegal products are often caught hiding them in "secretive places", such as under floorboards, behind walls and in loft spaces, whilst some brazenly display them in plain sight.

Sergeant John Tranter, from the West Midlands Police Partnerships Team in Sandwell, said: “We are continuing our efforts to take illegal vapes and counterfeit cigarettes off our streets and ultimately safeguarding the public.

“Thanks to our partnership work with Sandwell Council we are disrupting wider criminal activity and protecting the wellbeing of the community.”

Disposable vapes must have a tank capacity of no more than two millilitres and no more than 650 puffs – anything over this number of puffs is likely to contain more than the legal volume limit so should not be sold.

Sandwell Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for neighbourhoods and communities, Councillor Suzanne Hartwell, added: "This successful operation demonstrates our partnership commitment to protecting residents by cracking down on the sale of illegal products.

"This work also helps protect law-abiding businesses from the sale of illegal goods which can create an unfair trading environment for the vast majority of businesses that always follow the rules and buy and sell legal products.

"Retailers are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their approach but our message is clear - you may hide it, but we will find it.

"In addition, illegal tobacco and vapes can harm our residents' health, so it's vital we restrict their availability.

"Illegal vapes are dangerous because they haven't gone through safety tests and there can be severe risks including dispensing too much nicotine, banned substances or encouraging over consumption."