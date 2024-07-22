Watch: Man seen dropping knife on shop floor in front of shoppers before making quick getaway

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The man dropped the weapon in a One Stop store on Highgate Road in Netherton on the evening of July 6.

Footage released by West Midlands Police shows him enter the shop and prop his bike against a display before a knife slides out underneath his coat and lands on the floor in front of two people.

He can be seen quickly picking up the blade and smiling at the shoppers before leaving the shop with his bike at around 8.30pm.

The man was seen on camera dropping the knife. Picture: West Midlands Police

Police have now appealed for anyone who recognises the man to get in touch.

People with information should contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting 20/664828/24.