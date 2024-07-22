Boy, 14, to appear in court accused of possessing knife in Wolverhampton
A 14-year-old boy is set to appear in court charged with possessing a knife in Wolverhampton.
The youth was due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today.
It comes after officers arrested a boy on Maxwell Road in the All Saints area of the city on Sunday afternoon and recovered a knife.
West Midlands Police said serious youth violence and knife crime are a "priority" in the area.
Anyone with information about someone who carries a weapon should contact the force by calling 101 or via Live Chat on its website.