Police officers who faced violence before Aston Villa match recognised for bravery

Dozens of officers have been lauded for their hard work and bravery when major disorder broke out outside Villa Park in November last year.

Before Aston Villa’s UEFA Europa Conference League match against Polish side Legia Warsaw, West Midlands Police officers – along with colleagues from 11 forces – faced 90 minutes of sustained violence, where flares, missiles, and debris were allegedly used as weapons by fans of the Polish football club.

On Friday, West Midlands Police hosted an awards breakfast at Villa Park, where awards were handed out to a number of people who worked tirelessly on the operation.

Drone footage of the violence

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Assistant Chief Constable, Damian Barratt, Gold Commander on the night, said: "It was a pleasure to recognise colleagues across the force and neighbouring forces, who displayed bravery and skilful teamwork to deliver a safe operation and manage the disorder.

"I'm proud of all the officers and how they conducted themselves in what was a dangerous situation at times. They showed courage and succeeded in keeping the public safe throughout the evening.”

Awards were handed out by Chief Constable Craig Guildford, and officers from forces who supported the operation on mutual aid were also honoured.

Dozens of men were arrested after the trouble broke out and a number of people are due to stand trial in 2025.