Police renew appeal for witnesses after serious disorder outside Villa Park

Five police officers, two dogs and two horses were injured during the disorder which took place outside the stadium on November 30, about 50 minutes prior to the start of the Aston Villa vs Legia Warsaw game.

West Midlands Police worked quickly to arrest and charge 46 people, aged between 21 and 63, with around 40 of them believed to be from Poland. A small number were thought to be UK residents.

Of those, 43 were charged with a public order offence whilst two were charged with assaulting police officers, and another charged with possession of a knife.

The force has now renewed its appeal and has urged anyone with pictures of video footage of the night to come forward.

In a statement issued to X, formerly Twitter, West Midlands Police said: "Our investigation into serious disorder outside Villa Park last month continues, and we're asking for your help.

"If you were there and saw what happened, we want to hear from you."

No visiting supporters were admitted to the grounds on the night of the incident which saw Legia Warsaw fined £86,100.

The Union of European Football Associations (Uefa) also banned the Polish club from selling tickets to supporters for their next five European away matches and were given 30 days to compensate Villa for damage caused around Villa Park.

Anyone with pictures or video footage that could aid police in their investigation should go to mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ23C17-PO1