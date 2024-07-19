Police release CCTV image after man suffers nerve damage in assault outside city centre Wetherspoons

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The attack happened at around 11pm on May 24 near to The London and North Western at Birmingham New Street.

The British Transport Police said the victim was approached by a group of men when he was punched, suffering a broken jaw and nerve damage.

Do you recognise this man?

Officers have now issued a picture of a man who they believe could help with their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him should contact the British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 125 of 27/05/24.

Alternatively, people can give information anonymously by phoning Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.