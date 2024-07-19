Man arrested after drugs and knife seized from house

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

After executing a search warrant at an address in Colville Road, Sparkbrook, officers from West Midlands Police found quantities of drugs and a knife.

They arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply. He is being held in cells and will face questioning today.

Sergeant Andy Rose said: "We acted on intelligence and executed a warrant earlier today.

"Drug criminality causes many issues within our communities and we will act on intelligence we receive to rid our streets of this type of crime."

Anyone who has information about crime or anti-social behaviour in their area is encouraged to call 101.

Alternately, speak to the police online via Live Chat on their website.