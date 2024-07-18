Police launch new appeals to find criminals wanted on prison recall

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police has launched separate appeals to find Jordan Timmins and Nathan Sutton.

The pair are both wanted on recall to prison and breach of their licences.

Have you seen Jordan Timmins?

Timmins, aged 26, is from Wednesbury while Sutton, aged 22, is from Smethwick.

The force has issued pictures of the men and appealed for anyone with information on their whereabouts to get in touch.

Have you seen Nathan Sutton?

People who spot Timmins should call 999 and quote 20/14518/24.

Meanwhile, those who spot Sutton should phone the same number but quote 20/15290/24.