'I don't know why I was being shot at, I just wanted to go to B&Q' – Teenager accused of being involved in a gun fight gives evidence

Joshua Edwards is on trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court charged with possessing a firearm with endangerment to life after being involved in a shoot out on January 16 this year.

Edwards, 19, took the stand yesterday and told jurors he was "only going to buy paint at B&Q in Wednesbury".

Wood Green Road. Photo: Google

After being shown footage of a VW Passat chasing his grandfather's mobility VW Golf which was driving Edwards was asked by prosecutor Andrew Wallace why he was being shot at.