'I don't know why I was being shot at, I just wanted to go to B&Q' – Teenager accused of being involved in a gun fight gives evidence
The teenager accused of being involved in a gun fight amongst traffic in broad daylight has 'no idea' why his car was being shot at.
By Adam Smith
Joshua Edwards is on trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court charged with possessing a firearm with endangerment to life after being involved in a shoot out on January 16 this year.
Edwards, 19, took the stand yesterday and told jurors he was "only going to buy paint at B&Q in Wednesbury".
After being shown footage of a VW Passat chasing his grandfather's mobility VW Golf which was driving Edwards was asked by prosecutor Andrew Wallace why he was being shot at.