Suspected car thief arrested in Sedgley

Posting today on its official X account, formerly Twitter, officers said they had a 'suspected car thief' in the cells after a number of cars were stolen across Dudley and Wolverhampton.

The 23-year-old man was arrested by officers at a property in Sedgley, during an investigation into car thefts in April and May 2023.

It also confirmed that the suspected thief remains in police custody today as its enquiries continue.

"We know that having a vehicle stolen is costly and upsetting and we're committed to identifying and detaining those involved.

"If you have information that may help call us on 101 or message via Live Chat on our website."