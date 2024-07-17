Man charged with several offences after police officers pursue car on M6

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police have announced that a man has been charged after an appeal for information following several incidents in Sandwell.

Simeon Wilson, 40, of Leahurst Crescent, Harborne, was spotted by officers being driven along the M6.

Following a short pursuit, Wilson fled from the car, where he was later found hiding inside a garage.

Wilson has now been charged with five counts of breaching a non-molestation order, making threats to kill, harassment, criminal damage, dangerous driving and failing to stop.

The 40-year-old appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where he was remanded into custody to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday, August 14.