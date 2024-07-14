Police 'lost for words' after spotting driver commit same offence in an hour

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Members of the Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) said on Sunday that they stopped the driver of a blue Vauxhall Corsa and reported him for not wearing his seatbelt.

A little over an hour later, they caught him committing the same offence.

On X, officers said: "Occasionally, we are lost for words! £200 in fines incoming!"

Police stopping the Vauxhall Corsa. Photo: @CMPG

Elsewhere on Saturday, other CMPG officers stopped the driver of a white Mazda RX-8 which had been declared off the road and was uninsured as they took it down the M6.

Mazda RX-8 after being stopped by police. Photo: @CMPG

"As the driver is unsure what 'off the road' means, we have sorted it for them," officers said.