Police 'lost for words' after spotting driver commit same offence in an hour
Police were left lost for words when they pulled over a driver twice for the same offence in little over an hour.
Members of the Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) said on Sunday that they stopped the driver of a blue Vauxhall Corsa and reported him for not wearing his seatbelt.
A little over an hour later, they caught him committing the same offence.
On X, officers said: "Occasionally, we are lost for words! £200 in fines incoming!"
Elsewhere on Saturday, other CMPG officers stopped the driver of a white Mazda RX-8 which had been declared off the road and was uninsured as they took it down the M6.
"As the driver is unsure what 'off the road' means, we have sorted it for them," officers said.