Boys aged 16 and 17 arrested after delivery driver 'threatened' by balaclava-clad suspects

The incident happened in School Road, Wednesbury, on June 28, when the offenders tried to open the driver's van door to find it was locked.

The suspects, who were riding an off-road bike, made off from the scene.

Following enquiries, police arrested two boys, aged 16 and 17, from Wednesbury on suspicion of attempted robbery. They also seized an off-road bike.

Sgt John Tranter, from the West Midlands Police Partnerships Team in Sandwell said: “We understand the upset caused by the irresponsible use of off-road bikes which is why we are working hard to identify those responsible.

“Illegal riding is not only dangerous, but thoroughly annoying to our communities and we are working to stop this nuisance.

“Over the coming months we will be increasing patrols around known hotspot areas and conducting targeted operations.”

Officers seized an off-road bike during the arrest. Photo; West Midlands Police

Police say they are working to crack down on anti-social behaviour in the borough including acting on information to target "hotspot areas".

People can report one of these areas by contacting West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101.

Incidents of illegal off-road biking can be reported to Sandwell Council on its website.