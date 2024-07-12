Teenager denies murdering father of seven after giving 'no comment' during interviews

Williams, 19, the 16-year-old and Kerry Francis, Harrison's girlfriend, are all on trial for murder at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

After three weeks of evidence, the prosecution and defence agree Williams shot Harrison but whether he meant to is at the centre of the case.

The 16-year-old took legal advice after the killing at a Dunstall Hill drugs den in Wolverhampton on December 30 last year and gave no comment to detectives.

However, he has since pleaded not guilty claiming he had no idea Williams had the gun or planned to use it. Williams and Francis have both admitted they lied to detectives after the killing. Both claimed they were in fear for their lives if they revealed the identity of 'dangerous' drug dealers in Wolverhampton.

The 16-year-old gave written evidence but declined to answer questions or be cross-examined on the stand. Unlike his two co-defendants who were quizzed on the stand and denied the planned to kill Mr Harrison as part of a plan.

Francis changed her story several times and though described the "love of her life" as a drug addict who had made a multitude of enemies through dealing drugs. He died after sustaining severe injuries to his chest which were common with gunshot and knife wounds. Francis had texted Williams before and after the fatal assault.

Her previous convictions of affray and criminal damage were also revealed to the court.

Williams claimed his ‘head was oiled’ when he was interviewed by the police and admitted he had not told them the whole truth.

Williams admitted he went from Lane Court with the teenager to Dunstall Hill with a ‘man bag’ with cash in as they were expecting to collect money from a drugs deal with Mr Harrison.

Williams, of no fixed address; Francis, of Foxglove Close in Wombourne; and the 16-year-old boy all deny murder of Mr Harrison. The trial continues.