Man arrested on suspicion of assault after police cordon off trading estate in Kidderminster

Officers rushed to the scene of Hartlebury Trading Estate, on Walton Road, at 6am on Friday.

On arrival, West Mercia Police quickly established a cordon around the scene, before later arresting a 37-year-old man on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "We were called to Hartlebury Trading Estate at around 6am this morning, Friday 12 July, following a report of an assault.

"A 37-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm (ABH). He remains in police custody."

West Midlands Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.