Police issue update after shots fired at Smethwick home from vehicle

Nobody was hurt during as shots were fired at a house from a moving vehicle in St Paul’s Road at around 12.20am on Tuesday.

But in their latest update officers said that a suspect is yet to be arrested.

The front window of the home in St Paul's Road was boarded up following the shooting

A spokesman for the force confirmed on Thursday that enquiries into the incident were "ongoing".

A family member of those who live in the home which was damaged in the shooting told the Express & Star that they were "shocked and shaken".

In an earlier statement, West Midlands Police said shots were fired at the property from a vehicle which then "sped off", causing damage to its front window.

West Midlands Police previously asked anyone with information about the incident to get in touch via Live Chat on its website, or by calling 101 and quoting 47 of July 9.

Alternatively, people can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.