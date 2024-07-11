Police hunt Smethwick man wanted on recall to prison

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers are searching for Florian Mihai, aged 31, from Smethwick.

West Midlands Police said he is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his license conditions.

The force has issued a picture of him and asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward.

Have you seen Florian Mihai?

Anyone who sees the wanted man should call 101, quoting ref 20/12396/24.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.