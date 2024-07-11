Police appeal to find suspect after man suffers 'serious' stab wound in Wolverhampton city centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The man, who is in his 30s, was hurt in Skinner Street just before 7am on June 30.

He is now recovering at home after receiving hospital treatment, police have confirmed.

Do you recognise this man?

Investigators have since been carrying out enquiries and reviewing CCTV footage in the area.

West Midlands Police has now issued a picture of a man who officers want to speak to in connection to the stabbing.

Sgt Rosie Thomas, from the Wolverhampton criminal investigation department, said: "A man has suffered a serious knife injury from which he is thankfully recovering.

"But we won't tolerate such violence and we'd ask anyone who can help to get in contact."

Anyone who recognises the suspect or those with information have been asked to get in touch with West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting crime reference 20/629422/24.

Alternatively, people can speak anonymously by phoning Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.