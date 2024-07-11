Crack cocaine found hidden in a bush in Cannock

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers spotted three people "acting suspiciously" in the grassland between Muldoon Close and Cleveland Drive in Cannock at about 2.50pm on Tuesday.

Upon stopping the trio, police found crack cocaine hidden in a bush next to the them.

They then searched an address where they found cash, phones, cannabis, ecstasy tablets and ketamine.

A 20-year-old man, from Cannock, on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

Staffordshire Police said on Wednesday that he remained in custody for questioning.

Two boys, aged 16 and 15, both from Cannock, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine.

They were later released on conditional police bail while officers continue with their enquiries.