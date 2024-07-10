XL Bully attack left boy with 'horror movie' injuries as dog's owner is jailed

He was among three victims of the "horrifying" attack which happened when the dog called Ace lunged at the child who was visiting an address in The Ridings in Cannock with his mother and another child on March 25 in 2022.

The dog called 'Ace' was deliberately removed from the property by his owners resulting in Cannock Police being unable to to seize him in the immediate aftermath.

Mandeep Gurmukh and Gurvinder Dari have now been sentenced for an offence of committing an act with intent to pervert the course of public justice between March 25 and 30, 2022, at Cannock, namely engaged in the removal of a dog called Ace to prevent lawful seizure knowing that he had caused injury to three people.

Addressing Gurmukh at Stafford Crown Court, Judge John Edwards said the wounds resembled a scene from "a horror movie" and he told her, "you had ultimate responsibility for this situation."

"This was without doubt an absolute tragedy. This was horrifying. These two children will have been have been left physically and mentally scarred.