Suspected car thief arrested after car stolen in Lichfield tracked to Manchester

The arrest comes after a Volvo XC-40 was taken from a home near Austin Cote Lane, Lichfield, between the hours of 11.30pm on Saturday and 6am on Sunday when the suspects broke into the house and took the keys to the car.

Staffordshire Police have been working hard to track the vehicle down, despite it changing to cloned plates after it was stolen.

The vehicle was spotted in the Staffordshire area, where it drove further into the Cheshire area, prompting investigating officers to follow across the border.

Eventually, the vehicle was stopped when it entered the Manchester area.

A 49-year-old man, from Wolverhampton, was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft. He was questioned in custody and released on conditional police bail while enquiries continue.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said: "We’ve taken positive action and arrested more than 160 vehicle theft suspects and charged more than 50 with the offences as part of our vehicle theft crackdown in Staffordshire.

"Specialist teams are continuing to share intelligence with bordering police forces to continue tackling those engaging in this criminality as proactively as possible."