Police re-issue appeal for Birmingham man wanted on suspicion of harassment with links to Smethwick

Investigators at West Midlands Police are asking for help in locating Simeon Wilson, 40, who is wanted on suspicion of harassment.

Simeon is from Birmingham, however, he is know to have links to the Smethwick area.

Have you seen Simeon Wilson? Police want to talk to him in relation to harassment

On X, West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Simeon Wilson? The 40-year-old is wanted for harassment.

"Wilson, from Birmingham, also has links to Smethwick. If you see him, call 999 immediately quoting crime number 20/499509/24."