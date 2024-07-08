Police step up patrols after gun fired in street

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Nobody was injured in the incident at Walsall Road, Perry Barr, Birmingham, just after 1am today, but police are searching for the culprit.

The road was cordoned off near the Tower Hill Partnership Medical Practice after reports of a "firearms discharge".

West Midlands Police said: "We are reviewing CCTV footage and carrying out enquiries to identify who was responsible.

"Officers will be present and carrying out patrols in the area, as we know how concerning this incident is for the community.

"Anyone who has any information, or may have dash cam footage, is asked to contact us.

"You can get in touch via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101, quoting log 153 of July 8.

"Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Tell them what you know, not who you are."