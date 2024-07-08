Police issue update on attempted murder probe after four men hit by car in Walsall

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The driver fled the scene after a vehicle mounted the pavement in Prince Street just before 5pm on Friday.

Two men in their 20s were taken to hospital with serious injuries, whilst two other men were hit but not seriously hurt.

A 27-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police confirmed on Monday afternoon he had been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed crews discovered four patients, who were all pedestrians, upon arrival at the scene.

A statement read: "We were called to reports of a collision between a car and pedestrians on Prince Street at 4.59pm on Friday.

"Three ambulances, two paramedic officers, the Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team, a BASICS doctor and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered four patients, all men who were pedestrians. One was treated for serious injuries and one for potentially serious injuries, before both were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham.

"A third man was taken to Walsall Manor Hospital after being treated for injuries not believed to be serious whilst the fourth patient did not wish to be assessed and was discharged at the scene."

Anyone with information about the collision were earlier asked to contact the force via Live Chat on its website, or by calling 101 and quoting 20/644772/24.