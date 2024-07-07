Police arrest 21-year-old over gunshots fired at Smethwick bar and grill
A man has been in connection with gunshots being fired at a Black Country bar and grill last month.
West Midlands Police were given a tip off from the public after three people were injured during the gunfire in the early hours of June 17 in Smethwick.
Armed police swooped on an address and arrested a 21-year-old yesterday (Saturday) who is being questioned about the incident at the Avenue Bar and Grill, Rolfe Street.
A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We've arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after gun shots were fired at a venue in Smethwick last month. We acted on information and yesterday detained a man in connection with the incident at Avenue Bar and Restaurant in Rolfe Street.
"The 21-year-old currently remains in custody for questioning. Three people were injured after gun shots were fired during the early hours of June 17. A 23-year-old man was previously arrested and bailed while our enquiries continue."
The investigation is still ongoing and detectives are still appealing for information.
The spokesman said: "We're still keen to hear from anyone with information and you can do this via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, quoting 412 of June 17."