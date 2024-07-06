Express & Star
West Midlands Police seize more than 150 banned dogs in under three months

Officers have seized more than 150 unregistered dogs including XL Bullies in the West Midlands in just under three months, a new figures show.

By Daniel Walton
Published
Almost 200 unregistered dogs have been nabbed by West Midlands Police in less than three months. Photo credit: Jacob King/PA Wire

Figures from a Freedom of Information request by LegalExpert, show that the number of prohibited canines taken in by West Midlands Police has more than tripled in the last three years.

In the last three months officers have seized 155 dogs, which is more than in 2022 and 2023 combined, when the force seized only 102 unregistered pets.

Footage shared from the horrific dog attack in Birmingham that left three people injured including a young girl

As well as the 155 seized, 36 owners were also charged with possession of a section one banned dog breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

