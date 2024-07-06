Figures from a Freedom of Information request by LegalExpert, show that the number of prohibited canines taken in by West Midlands Police has more than tripled in the last three years.

In the last three months officers have seized 155 dogs, which is more than in 2022 and 2023 combined, when the force seized only 102 unregistered pets.

Footage shared from the horrific dog attack in Birmingham that left three people injured including a young girl

As well as the 155 seized, 36 owners were also charged with possession of a section one banned dog breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act.