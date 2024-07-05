Express & Star
Man wanted on suspicion of car theft in Walsall

Police have shared the name and image of a man wanted on suspicion of stealing a vehicle in .

By Lauren Hill
Published

West Midlands Police is appealing for information on the whereabouts of Simon Hensel after a car was stolen from Tempus Drive, Walsall on September 2 last year.

Have you seen Simon Hensel?

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Simon Hensel?

"The 52-year-old is wanted on suspicion of stealing a vehicle in the Walsall area.

"If you see Simon ring 999 immediately quoting crime reference number 20/768161/23."

