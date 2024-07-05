Man wanted on suspicion of car theft in Walsall

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police is appealing for information on the whereabouts of Simon Hensel after a car was stolen from Tempus Drive, Walsall on September 2 last year.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Simon Hensel?

"The 52-year-old is wanted on suspicion of stealing a vehicle in the Walsall area.

"If you see Simon ring 999 immediately quoting crime reference number 20/768161/23."