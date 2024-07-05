Man wanted on suspicion of car theft in Walsall
Police have shared the name and image of a man wanted on suspicion of stealing a vehicle in .
By Lauren Hill
Published
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
West Midlands Police is appealing for information on the whereabouts of Simon Hensel after a car was stolen from Tempus Drive, Walsall on September 2 last year.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Simon Hensel?
"The 52-year-old is wanted on suspicion of stealing a vehicle in the Walsall area.
"If you see Simon ring 999 immediately quoting crime reference number 20/768161/23."