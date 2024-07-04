'I did not set my boyfriend up to be murdered, he was the love of my life' – woman accused of murder gives evidence

Kerry Francis, 42, is on trial alongside Jonathan Williams, 19, and a teenager who cannot be named, for the murder of Deavon Harrison who was found with gunshot wounds at a Dunstall Hill drugs den on December 30 last year.

In front of a public gallery packed with Deavon's family, Francis took the stand at Wolverhampton Crown Court as part of the case for the defence after the prosecution accused her of enlisting the two teenagers to attack the 46-year-old.

Blonde haired Francis, who wore glasses to give evidence and a black and white check jacket which partly covered her chest tattoo, said: "He was the love of my life.

"I did not set up him to be murdered. I loved him. He was my boyfriend we had been together for years."