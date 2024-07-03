Woman in her 80s hit by delivery van in Kidderminster

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A woman in her 80s was hit by a Mercedes Sprinter delivery van that was entering the Crossley Retail Park depot at 10am on Monday.

The pedestrian was taken to Queen Elizabeth Birmingham Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. Her condition is said to be serious but stable.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has since been bailed pending further investigation.

West Midlands Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage.

Anyone with enquiries is asked to email michael.boswell@westmercia.police.uk or call 07773 042144.