Uninsured Dudley driver has car seized after giving best friends name to police

The driver, who already had six points on his licence, was stopped by West Midlands Police while driving around the Brierley Hill area last night.

Officers said that the driver 'gave his best mates details right up until the end' with officers only getting his real identity when they discovered his actual driving licence and an amount of cannabis.

On X, West Midlands Police said: "We stopped a vehicle and found it had no insurance. Driver gave his best mates details right up until the end.

"We searched the male, found some cannabis and his actual driving licence with 6 points already, he is likely to be banned. The vehicle also seized."

West Midlands Police have been approached for further information.