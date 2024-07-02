Two men charged with supplying class A drugs in Wolverhampton and beyond

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Jermaine Dornan and George Morris, both of Lanesfield, Wolverhampton, were arrested on Monday afternoon.

The pair were arrested by officers from the West Midlands Police regional organised crime unit making enquiries in connection with the supply of class A drugs in Wolverhampton and beyond.

Dornan, aged 36, and Morris, aged 28, were later charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

They were due to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday.