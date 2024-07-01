Police issue photo of man officers want to speak to in connection with Walsall burglary

Officers are appealing for information on a person they want to talk to after a burglary at a home in Wave Close on June 18.

A home was broken into at around 1am before personal items were taken.

On X, West Midlands Police appealed: "We want to speak to this man following a burglary in Walsall.

"It happened at a home in Wave Close at around 1am on June 18 and personal items were taken."

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with police using the 101 number, or alternatively via the Live Chat service on the force website quoting 20/597778/24.