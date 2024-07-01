Inquest date for death of paramedic and student in suspected double murder in Hednesford yet to be set

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The bodies of Daniel Duffield, a 22-year-old West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedic, and Laura Evans, a 22-year-old student from Bridgend, South Wales, were discovered in a property on Alpine Drive, Hednesford, on Tuesday.

Their deaths, which shocked neighbours, sparked a murder investigation.

Daniel Duffield

Staffordshire coroners office said they had been informed of the death but no inquest dates have yet been set.

Police said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.