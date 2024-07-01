Inquest date for death of paramedic and student in suspected double murder in Hednesford yet to be set
A date has not yet been set for the inquest for a in Hednesford.
The bodies of Daniel Duffield, a 22-year-old West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedic, and Laura Evans, a 22-year-old student from Bridgend, South Wales, were discovered in a property on Alpine Drive, Hednesford, on Tuesday.
Their deaths, which shocked neighbours, sparked a murder investigation.
Staffordshire coroners office said they had been informed of the death but no inquest dates have yet been set.
Police said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.