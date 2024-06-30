Police helicopter scrambled to dramatic pursuit in Dudley as banned driver is arrested

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The National Police Air Service was scrambled as the drama unfolded on Sunday.

The man who was travelling in a suspected cloned blue-coloured Audi tried to flee the scene on foot when it crashed. West Midlands Police traffic officers then arrested him in an alley near homes after chasing after him.

The Audi

In a post on social media network 'X', the force stated: "@Trafficwmp #RoadCrimeTeam officers working on #OpAdvance with @dudleypolice pursued this cloned Audi with the help of @npasmidlands

"Before the driver crashed. He decamped but was soon arrested after a foot chase & checks found he was already disqualified from driving as well. #TeamWork."

The arrest

The arrest was part of the Operation Advance initiative set up to crackdown on suspected criminal activity on the region's road network.