Police appeal for man following bus assault

Officers are appealing for information after a man was assaulted by another man on a bus at West Bromwich Bus Station on May 20.

The assault took place after a man refused to exit a bus and shortly after assaulted another man.

West Midlands Police said: "Do you know this man?

"We want to speak to him after an assault within a bus parked in West Bromwich Bus Station on 20 May at around 3.30pm. A man refused to exit the bus and assaulted another man."

Anyone with information is asked to get into contact with police via their 101 number, or via the Live Chat service on their website, quoting 20/515697/24.