Passenger taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash in Birmingham

Police were called to a collision involving two vehicles at the Westside Service Station on Bath Row, Westside, at 4am this morning.

One the vehicles involved also struck the garage wall.

Three people from a black Hyundai Tuscon were injured and received treatment at the scene before being discharged.

The driver of the other vehicle, a grey BMW 118, fled the scene.

Two passengers from that vehicle were taken to hospital, where one is in a serious condition with life-threatening injuries.

West Midlands Police is appealing for anyone with information, including dashcam footage, to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting log 629 of June 29.

Road closures are expected to remain in place until early afternoon.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area if possible.