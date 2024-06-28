Walsall man, 21, charged with series of weapons and driving offences
A Walsall man was arrested after police allegedly found a gun in the car he was travelling in.
Rowayne Kesto was arrested in Ridge Way, in Aldridge, shortly after 3pm on Tuesday after police pursued a vehicle and recovered a live firearm.
The 21-year-old has been charged with possessing a prohibited weapon and ammunition, as well as dangerous driving, possession of a knife and criminal damage and appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday.
He was remanded in custody and will next to appear before a judge at Wolverhampton Crown Court on July 25.
The arrest was made as part of West Midlands Police's Operation Target, an initiative to crackdown on serious and organised crime.