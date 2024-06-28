Walsall man, 21, charged with series of weapons and driving offences

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Rowayne Kesto was arrested in Ridge Way, in Aldridge, shortly after 3pm on Tuesday after police pursued a vehicle and recovered a live firearm.

The 21-year-old has been charged with possessing a prohibited weapon and ammunition, as well as dangerous driving, possession of a knife and criminal damage and appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He was remanded in custody and will next to appear before a judge at Wolverhampton Crown Court on July 25.

The arrest was made as part of West Midlands Police's Operation Target, an initiative to crackdown on serious and organised crime.